Christian Velasquez Galeano, 28, of Long Beach, was driving a 2007 Nissan westbound on Stewart Avenue at Nassau Boulevard when he lost control and slammed into a tree at 4:47 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, according to police.

Instead of helping his injured passenger, Marco Antonio Zuniga, 27, Galeano allegedly ran from the crash. First responders found Zuniga suffering from severe trauma and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police tracked down Galeano a short time later and determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. He was arrested without incident.

Galeano is charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and operating a vehicle without an interlock device. He is set to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, Feb. 10.

Details about Zuniga were not immediately available. His family is invited to share photos, fundraisers, and funeral information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Long Beach and receive free news updates.