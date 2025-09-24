Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Ariel Espinal Charged For Fake Detective Badge In Freeport

A Long Beach man is accused of impersonating a police detective after flashing a fraudulent shield in Freeport, Nassau County detectives announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Ariel Espinal, 35, of Shore Road, was arrested after officers approached a group of three people near Babylon Turnpike and Colonial Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 7:39 p.m., according to First Squad Detectives.

When police made contact, one man and a woman left the area, leaving Espinal behind, investigators said. Officers discovered he was carrying a City of Long Beach Police Detective’s shield and identification card.

Espinal allegedly confirmed he was employed by Long Beach police, but detectives determined the shield and identification card were fraudulent, according to the report.

He was charged with Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree, Forgery 2nd Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, police said.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24, at First District Court in Hempstead.

