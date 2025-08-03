Partly Cloudy 76°

79-Year-Old Man Killed In E-Bike Crash With Kia In North Long Beach: Homicide Squad

A 79-year-old man died after a crash involving his E-Bike and a Kia Sportage in North Long Beach, the Homicide Squad announced on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m.

The victim was riding his E-Bike southbound on the sidewalk of Austin Boulevard near Audubon Boulevard when a red Kia Sportage, driven by a 75-year-old woman, exited the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru, detectives said.

The man swerved in an effort to avoid the vehicle, but he fell into the roadway and was struck by the Kia, according to the release.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where a physician pronounced him dead.

No other injuries were reported, investigators added.

The Homicide Squad said the investigation remains ongoing.

