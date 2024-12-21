A Few Clouds and Windy 31°

72-Year-Old Killed In Long Beach Crash While Driving City Vehicle: Police

A 72-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a City of Long Beach vehicle on Friday, December 20, authorities said.

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The man was driving a 2019 Dodge eastbound on West Park Avenue around 8:39 p.m. when he struck the rear of a legally parked 2018 Nissan on the right-hand shoulder, according to the Homicide Squad.

The parked Nissan was occupied by a 45-year-old woman, who sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, detectives said.

The 72-year-old driver was also transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The incident remains under investigation.

