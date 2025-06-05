A fiery crash turned into a dramatic rescue when a pickup truck barreled right into a nearly century-old fire station on Long Island.

The chaos unfolded at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Locust Valley Fire Department’s headquarters on Buckram Road. A westbound pickup truck veered off the road and slammed directly into the building, Chief James Bonislawski told Daily Voice.

As flames erupted from the wrecked vehicle, members of the fire department — who were already at the station for a meeting — sprang into action. They pulled the driver from the burning truck and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

The department’s paramedic began treatment immediately, and the injured driver was rushed to North Shore Manhasset Hospital. His condition was not available as of Thursday, June 5.

The impact caused significant structural damage to the firehouse, which was built in 1926. Photos provided to Daily Voice show the truck took out a large section of wall adjacent to a garage door before slamming into a firefighter memorial and knocking over a flag pole.

The crash triggered a rare response from Nassau County’s Tactical Rescue Team Matrix — a group specially trained in building stabilization — which included members from the Bethpage, North Bellmore, Bellmore, and Manhasset-Lakeville fire departments, Bonislawski said.

While Locust Valley firefighters dealt with the emergency on their own doorstep, neighboring departments from Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, and Glenwood provided backup coverage for any additional alarms.

Support also came from the Nassau County Police Department, Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety, and the town’s buildings department. The scene was cleared just after 11 p.m.

