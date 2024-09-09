Shotgun-Toting 11-Year-Old Lands Bayville Man In Handcuffs, Police Say

The incident happened in Bayville, at a residence on 7th Street, at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Nassau County Police said a 13-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when an 11-year-old boy carrying a shotgun came outside and told the teen to get away from his house.

The bicyclist immediately returned home and reported the incident to his parents, who called 911.

When officers arrived, 55-year-old Alfredo Caceres told them he does in fact own multiple firearms that are unsecured and easily accessible, police said.

He voluntarily relinquished an unloaded 20-gauge shotgun, an unloaded 12-gauge shotgun, and an unloaded .22 caliber pellet gun.

Caceres was arrested without incident on suspicion of failure to safely store firearms. He was released on an appearance ticket to First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to police, an investigation determined that the 11-year-old boy never pointed the shotgun at anyone “and no one was placed in danger.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Locust Valley-Bayville and receive free news updates.