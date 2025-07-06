Fair 81°

Radio Monitoring Leads To Rescue From Overturned Jet Ski In LI Sound: Police

Three people were rescued from the Long Island Sound after their jet ski overturned near Bayville, Nassau County police announced on Sunday, July 6 at 4 p.m.

A jet ski.

A jet ski.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/marcbabin
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Marine 11 of the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau was monitoring VHF radio frequencies when they received reports of the watercraft flipped with all occupants in the water, according to a department release.

Marine 11 and the Town of Oyster Bay Constables immediately responded, locating the three individuals and the overturned jet ski. The crews safely returned them to the boat they had launched from.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

