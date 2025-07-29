The 36-year-old Bayville homeowner was at her Creek Ridge Road residence at around 9:20 p.m. Monday, July 28, when she saw a man attempting to force his way into her home on her surveillance cameras, according to Nassau County Police. She immediately called 911.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a gold-colored Suzuki Grand Vitara, heading in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, with a ponytail and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

