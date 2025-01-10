Fair 33°

SHARE

Woman Killed, Two Men Seriously Injured In Lindenhurst House Fire: Police

A woman was killed, and two men were seriously injured in a house fire on Storz Place in Lindenhurst late Thursday, Jan. 9, Suffolk County police announced.

A fire engine at the scene of the explosive house fire on a snowy morning.

A fire engine at the scene of the explosive house fire on a snowy morning.

 Photo Credit: Rescue 37
Firefighter and fire engines at the scene of the double-fatal fire.

Firefighter and fire engines at the scene of the double-fatal fire.

 Photo Credit: Rescue 37
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

First Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting the blaze at 9 Storz Place at 11:11 p.m., police said. Three occupants were rescued from the home by police and first responders.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Copiague Fire Department, authorities said. Her identity and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

The two men, who also remain unidentified, were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with serious injuries before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment, police added.

Two First Precinct officers were treated for smoke inhalation at Good Samaritan University Hospital and released.

There were no other people in the home, and no additional injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be criminal, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Arson Section detectives at 631-852-6024.

to follow Daily Voice Lindenhurst and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE