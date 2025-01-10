Woman Killed, Two Men Seriously Injured In Lindenhurst House Fire: Police

First Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting the blaze at 9 Storz Place at 11:11 p.m., police said. Three occupants were rescued from the home by police and first responders.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Copiague Fire Department, authorities said. Her identity and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

The two men, who also remain unidentified, were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with serious injuries before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment, police added.

Two First Precinct officers were treated for smoke inhalation at Good Samaritan University Hospital and released.

There were no other people in the home, and no additional injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be criminal, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Arson Section detectives at 631-852-6024.

