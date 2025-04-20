Pedestrian Struck In Hit-And-Run By Motorcyclist In Lindenhurst: Police

The pedestrian was crossing North Strong Avenue near 27th Street when they were struck by a southbound motorcycle that fled the scene at 5:58 p.m., according to the release.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or online at P3Tips.com. Rewards of up to $5,000 are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenhurst and receive free news updates.