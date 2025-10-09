Off-Duty Nypd Officer Stabbed While Stopping Lindenhurst Car Break-In: Police

Two off-duty NYPD officers saw a man getting into a parked vehicle in a driveway on 40th Street off Buffalo Avenue at about 1:05 a.m., police said. When they confronted him, the man tried to run but was caught several hundred yards away. That’s when he stabbed one of the officers in the left leg.

The 28-year-old officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as Royal Hooks, 27, of New York, was charged with Felony Assault and Misdemeanor Petit Larceny. He is being held at the First Precinct and is expected to face a preliminary arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 8.

