Highway Patrol Officer Michael Hyland, 53, was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson on North Wellwood Avenue at Jerome Street when he collided with a 2020 Toyota Tundra driven by Jeffrey Geller, 61, at 11:08 a.m., Suffolk County Police said in a release.

Hyland was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he remains in critical condition, investigators said. Geller was not injured.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenhurst and receive free news updates.