Officers were called to a Lindenhurst residence on Nevada Street for a man lying in the front yard just before 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. They found Marek Gusciora, 66, dead from a gunshot wound to his chest, Suffolk County Police said.

A little over an hour later, detectives located Augustyn Jedra, 69, who is homeless, dead in a parked vehicle behind the LA Fitness on Park Avenue, roughly four blocks south of the Nevada Street scene, police said.

Jedra died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities did not say whether the two men knew each other or speculate on a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenhurst and receive free news updates.