Lindenhurst 'Warrior In Tiara' Finds Swelling Of Support Amid Aggressive Cancer Battle

Éowyn Toscano, a joyful and courageous little girl from Lindenhurst, was recently diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor, turning her family’s world upside down.

Known for her bright smile, infectious laughter, and love of swimming, dancing, and playing with her little brother Jace, Éowyn is described by her parents as a “real-life warrior in a tiara.”

“She loves partying with friends and family, dressing up like the princess-warrior she truly is,” her dad Dominick wrote in a heartfelt message on their GoFundMe page. “Her smile can light up a room, and her laughter is one of our life’s greatest treasures.”

Éowyn has already undergone major brain surgery with incredible bravery, but the battle is far from over. She now begins radiation and chemotherapy in an effort to wipe out the remaining cancer cells.

“As parents, we want nothing more than to hold her hand through every step,” the Toscanos shared. “But the emotional and financial weight is overwhelming.”

In hopes of easing that burden, the family launched a fundraiser titled “Help Éowyn Shine Through Her Cancer Fight.” As of Friday, May 30, it had raised more than $66,000 from friends, family, and strangers moved by Éowyn’s story.

The money will help cover medical expenses, travel costs, and lost income, allowing the Toscanos to focus on what matters most: being there for their daughter as she faces the toughest journey of her young life.

“Éowyn is our hero,” her parents wrote. “With your help, we can make this journey a little easier for her and ensure she knows just how loved she is by the world around her.”

Those who wish to support Éowyn and her family can donate via GoFundMe here.

