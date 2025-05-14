Brian Woehr, 40, of Lindenhurst, was formally indicted on child sex abuse charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 14, according to the DA’s office.

It came weeks after the former Lindenhurst School District employee and father of two young girls was arrested on child pornography charges, as Daily Voice reported.

An investigation found that Woehr sexually abused a child and then uploaded videos and images of the acts via Google, prosecutors said. The footage was discovered on a cell phone obtained when Suffolk County Police executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday, April 30, according to prosecutors.

That search came hours after police received a tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about numerous child sex abuse images that were allegedly uploaded online, prosecutors said.

“Beyond the horrific trauma of the sexual abuse itself, this defendant allegedly recorded these despicable acts and distributed that material to others. Each view and share re-victimizes the child,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “This office remains steadfastly committed to holding accountable those who exploit and harm children.”

Woehr, a former custodian in the Lindenhurst School District, was arraigned on 113 criminal counts on Wednesday, including 54 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and two counts of sexual abuse. He was jailed on a $5 million bond.

If convicted, he faces 15 years in prison.

Investigators urged anyone with additional information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenhurst and receive free news updates.