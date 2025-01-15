Lindenhurst Boy, 12, Reunited With Stolen Bike Thanks To Eagle-Eyed Cops

Sebastian, a 12-year-old Lindenhurst resident, experienced every kid’s nightmare last November when his bicycle was stolen from a bike rack outside a McDonald’s in town.

But thanks to the quick work of three Suffolk County Police officers, his story has a happy ending.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, First Precinct officers Vlasios Soldatos, Lucas McDonald, and Joal Ortega spotted Sebastian’s stolen wheels and arrested the alleged thief, the agency said.

The department shared a photo of the boy beaming with joy, alongside his family and the eagle-eyed officers, as he was reunited with his bike at the First Precinct headquarters in West Babylon.

“Sebastian was all smiles when the officers returned his bicycle to him,” the department said on Facebook. “Suffolk County Police officers never stop hustling to help people, no matter what the crime.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenhurst and receive free news updates.