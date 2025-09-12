James Davidson was taken into custody following an early morning search at his home on Deauville Parkway around 6:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police announced in a release.

The department’s Digital Forensics Unit launched the investigation in July after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Detectives, assisted by the First Precinct Community Support Unit, executed the warrant and arrested Davidson at the scene.

He has been charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, police said.

Davidson was scheduled for arraignment later Friday at First District Court in Central Islip, according to authorities.

