The Lindencrest Diner – located in Lindenhurst at 330 West Montauk Highway – is set to close after 39 years in business.

“It’s with a heavy heart, I have to announce that due to economic hardships the Lindencrest Diner will be closed,” read a sign posted on the front door Thursday, Aug. 22.

“We would like to thank all our patrons and staff over the past 39 years for making this diner the success it has been. We will truly miss all the familiar, happy faces that made this establishment a huge part of our lives and family.”

The restaurant confirmed the impending closure on its voicemail message, though a final date was not given.

Opened in 1985, Lindencrest Diner has kept customers coming back with its expansive menu boasting all-day breakfast, appetizers, soups, salads, and burgers.

The restaurant also serves several wraps, paninis, sandwiches, and desserts.

Popular dishes, according to Yelp, include the roast beef deluxe sandwich, patty melt, greek salad, and fried calamari.

