Elderly Driver Seriously Injured In Lindenhurst Crash: Suffolk County Police

An 84-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Straight Path and 31st Street in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police announced on Monday, Dec. 23 at 1:14 p.m.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2020 Hyundai southbound on Straight Path when he attempted a left turn onto 31st Street, police said. His vehicle collided with a 2010 Chrysler driven by 34-year-old Juan Melendez-Sandoval of Farmingdale.

Both drivers were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip. The elderly driver sustained serious physical injuries, while Melendez-Sandoval was treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

The Hyundai and Chrysler were impounded for safety checks, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

