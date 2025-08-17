Christopher Vinson, 17, was reported missing by a family member on Monday, July 14, after he failed to return to his Lindenhurst home. Police said he was last seen the day before at the Jamaica train station in Queens.

Vinson is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police First Squad are asking anyone with information on Vinson’s whereabouts to call 911 or the squad directly at 631-854-8152.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or online at www.P3Tips.com. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

