Christopher Lindenberg, age 54, of Lindenhurst, is accused of requesting, completing, and submitting an early mail ballot in another person’s name — and then casting a second ballot himself.

An investigation found that Lindenberg used the early mail ballot online application portal in October 2024 to request a ballot on behalf of another person without their knowledge, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office. The ballot was reportedly sent to Lindenberg’s home a few days later.

He then filled out and signed the fraudulent ballot, which was received and counted by the Suffolk County Board of Elections days before the actual voter showed up on Election Day only to discover they were unable to cast their ballot, prosecutors said.

Lindenberg also voted in his own name, meaning he voted twice in the same election, according to prosecutors.

Lindenberg is a registered Republican, according to voter registration records. His Facebook profile features several conservative-leaning posts, including support for President Donald Trump and criticism of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Confidence in electoral systems is integral to a free society,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “My office is committed to ensuring the reliability of our voting process.”

Lindenberg was arrested earlier this month by the Suffolk County DA’s Public Corruption Squad and arraigned Monday, April 28, on the following felony counts:

Offering a false instrument for filing

Falsifying business records

He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment. Under current New York State law, his charges are considered non-bail eligible, meaning prosecutors could not request, and the judge could not set, bail.

Voter fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States, occurring between 0.0003 percent and 0.0025 percent of ballots cast, according to studies cited by the Brennan Center for Justice.

