Brian Woehr, 40, was arrested at his home on the 100 block of North 9th Street after a joint investigation led by the department’s Digital Forensics Unit, according to a release issued on Thursday, May 1.

Detectives executed a search warrant at 8:16 p.m. following a tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the search, officers seized several electronic devices and uncovered numerous images containing child pornography, police said.

Woehr was charged with the following:

Felony Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Felony Possession of a Sexual Performance of a Child Under 16.

He is being held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 1.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or those who believe they may have been a victim of Woehr to contact the Suffolk County Police Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6572.

