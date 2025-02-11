Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Long Island convenience store.

The third prize-winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Lindenhurst, at the Conoco station located at 500 Route 9, for the drawing held Monday, Feb. 10, New York Lottery said.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers are 2-17-18-29-43 and the Powerball is 3.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

