Joseph Wallace, 51, of Liberty, was arrested following a joint investigation between New York State Police and Child Protective Services (CPS) on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

An investigation revealed that Wallace sexually assaulted two girls, one under the age of 13 in Neversink and the other under the age of 17 in Fallsburg, according to police.

The relationship between him and the alleged victims was not immediately clear.

Wallace is charged with rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and predatory sexual assault of a child. He was remanded to the Sullivan County jail without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Liberty and receive free news updates.