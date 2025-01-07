Officers responded to a disturbance near Hempstead Turnpike and Berger Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, according to police.

The victim, a 59-year-old man seated in his vehicle, became involved in an argument with a pedestrian, later identified as Richard Avolin, detectives explained. During the altercation, Avolin allegedly kicked the car door, prompting the victim to exit his vehicle. Avolin then produced a knife and stabbed the man in the abdomen before fleeing on foot, police wrote in the release.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Following an investigation, detectives located Avolin, 36, at his residence on Longfellow Avenue, where he was arrested without incident.

Avolin is charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, authorities said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police credited Det. Ingram of the 8th Squad for the investigation.

