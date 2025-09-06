Daniel Schultz, 40, of Levittown, was arrested after Seventh Precinct officers responded to the United States Post Office located at 1250 Wantagh Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 2:27 p.m., according to detectives.

Police said Schultz, an employee, had parcels of mail in his vehicle that did not belong to him. Officers observed the stolen mail in the back seat before taking him into custody without incident.

During the investigation, police found Schultz in possession of a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

He has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree, three counts of Petit Larceny, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree, and Criminal Tampering 2nd Degree, police said.

Schultz’s preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.