Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Ford Fusion In Levittown: Nassau Police

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sedan in Levittown, Nassau County police announced on Monday, June 16.

A motorcycle helmet in the street

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop @jeremybishop
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The deadly collision happened on Hempstead Turnpike near Division Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, according to detectives with the Homicide Squad.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2007 Suzuki westbound on Hempstead Turnpike when a 61-year-old man driving a 2017 Ford Fusion eastbound attempted a left-hand turn onto Division Avenue, the police explained. That’s when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The biker suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a physician. His identity was not immediately released.

The Ford driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

