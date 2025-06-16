Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Ford Fusion In Levittown: Nassau Police

The deadly collision happened on Hempstead Turnpike near Division Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, according to detectives with the Homicide Squad.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2007 Suzuki westbound on Hempstead Turnpike when a 61-year-old man driving a 2017 Ford Fusion eastbound attempted a left-hand turn onto Division Avenue, the police explained. That’s when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The biker suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a physician. His identity was not immediately released.

The Ford driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.