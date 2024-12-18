Man on Fire Flees Scene After Setting Portable Bathroom Ablaze in Levittown

Nassau County Police responded to a fire report on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 a.m. in front of a home on Sprucewood Drive in Levittown.

According to the Arson Bomb Squad, when they arrived, officers found a portable bathroom parked on the home’s front lawn heavily damaged by flames. The house itself sustained minor fire damage.

Witnesses told police they saw an unidentified man, who appeared to be on fire, fleeing eastbound on Sprucewood Drive from the victim’s driveway. The Wantagh Fire Department responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported on site, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All tips will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.