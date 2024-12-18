Mostly Cloudy 51°

Man on Fire Flees Scene After Setting Portable Bathroom Ablaze in Levittown

Detectives are investigating a strange arson case that occurred over the weekend at a home on Long Island.

The man was on fire in front of the bathroom.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Nassau County Police responded to a fire report on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 a.m. in front of a home on Sprucewood Drive in Levittown.

According to the Arson Bomb Squad, when they arrived, officers found a portable bathroom parked on the home’s front lawn heavily damaged by flames. The house itself sustained minor fire damage.

Witnesses told police they saw an unidentified man, who appeared to be on fire, fleeing eastbound on Sprucewood Drive from the victim’s driveway. The Wantagh Fire Department responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported on site, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All tips will remain anonymous.

