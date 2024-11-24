Man Accused Of Smashing Door, Stealing Beer In Levittown Store Burglary

The incident happened Sunday, Nov. 24, at approximately 2:15 a.m. at E Smoke and Beer Island on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown. R

Nassau County Police said responding officers found the store’s front glass door shattered and conducted an investigation.

Police said they located Queens resident Leondre D. Bent, age 28, of Jamaica, near the scene. Investigators determined that Bent threw a brick through the door, entered the store, and removed an 18-pack of Budweiser beer.

Bent is charged with:

Burglary in the third degree,

Criminal mischief in the third degree,

Criminal possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 24, at First District Court in Hempstead.

