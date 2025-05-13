Lotto Luck Strikes Levittown: $50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store

A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth a whopping $50,000 was sold in Levittown–at the Bolla Market located at 3285 Hempstead Turnpike, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket–purchased for the drawing Monday, May 12– matched four white balls and the red Powerball — just one number shy of the jackpot: an estimated $106 million.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.