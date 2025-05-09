Joshua Mitchell, 29, of Queens, was found guilty of assault and related charges by a Nassau County jury on Friday, May 9, stemming from a violent incident at the Levittown Home Depot in 2020.

Mitchell was seen placing dozens of high-value plumbing items—worth more than $3,300—into a bin and attempting to leave the Hempstead Turnpike store without paying on June 17, 2020.

When an asset protection officer confronted him, Mitchell shoved the cart into the employee, then fled the store. A second employee—a kitchen designer—followed Mitchell into the parking lot, where Mitchell got into a car with fake Pennsylvania plates and attempted to flee.

Mitchell struck the employee with his vehicle, launching the man into the air before speeding off onto Hempstead Turnpike, prosecutors said.

The victim was hospitalized with a shattered wrist, torn shoulder ligaments, and multiple fractures requiring three surgeries. Doctors later told him he would never regain full motion in his wrist, thumb, or fingers.

Mitchell was arrested at his Laurelton, Queens home in September 2020. In court Friday, after less than two hours of deliberations, jurors convicted him of:

Assault

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious injury

Grand larceny

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

“What should have been an ordinary day for an employee at The Home Depot in Levittown turned into years of suffering because of Joshua Mitchell’s selfish, criminal actions,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “People expect to feel safe in the workplace, not at risk of life-changing injury just for trying to do the right thing.”

Mitchell faces up to 29 years in prison when he’s sentenced in July.

