Joshua Mitchell, 29, of Queens, was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Thursday, July 24, after a jury convicted him of assault and related charges in May.

During the trial, prosecutors recounted how an employee spotted Mitchell stuffing over $3,000 worth of high-value plumbing supplies into a bin before trying to exit the Levittown Home Depot store without paying on the morning of June 17, 2020.

When an asset protection officer confronted him, Mitchell shoved the cart into the worker and fled. A kitchen designer at the store followed Mitchell into the parking lot, where Mitchell got into a silver Hyundai Elantra with fake Pennsylvania plates.

Mitchell then intentionally drove into the employee, launching him into the air before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

The victim was hospitalized with a shattered wrist, multiple fractures, and torn ligaments, ultimately requiring three surgeries. Doctors later determined he would never regain full use of his wrist, thumb, or fingers.

“The victim was only trying to do the right thing, and everyday tasks are now anything but that because of this defendant’s reckless and criminal actions,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“The sentence handed down today reflects the serious harm this defendant caused, and the consequences of doubling down on a crime.”

Mitchell was arrested at his Laurelton home in September 2020. In May of this year, jurors convicted him of assault, grand larceny, leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious injury, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition to his time behind bars, Mitchell must serve five years of post-release supervision.

