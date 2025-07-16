Gary Bertsch, 54, was critically injured Sunday, July 13, when the 2019 Aprilia motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Valley Road just before 5 p.m., Nassau County Police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries the following day.

The SUV driver, identified as a 20-year-old woman, remained at the scene. The crash is under investigation, police said.

Bertsch was remembered as a devoted husband, proud grandfather, and the kind of man who brought people together, according to his obituary.

“He especially loved riding motorcycles with his friends, embracing the freedom of the open road and the camaraderie that came with it,” reads his memorial.

News of his passing sparked a flood of tributes online.

“Gary was an undeniable life force who loved his family and friends and always found a way to make you laugh,” one friend wrote in an online tribute. “He was taken from us way too early, and he will be missed beyond measure.”

Bertsch is survived by his wife Judy, his mother Sheila, father Don, brothers Ronnie and Brian, sister Jennifer, and his “cherished” granddaughter, Kora.

Funeral services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.