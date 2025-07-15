A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Gary Bertsch, 54, Dies In Levittown Motorcycle Crash

A Long Island man who was critically injured in a weekend motorcycle crash has died from his injuries.

A motorcycle.

A motorcycle.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ahapen
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Gary Bertsch, of Levittown, was riding a 2019 Aprilia motorcycle northbound on Valley Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13, when he collided with a 2022 Buick SUV driven by a 20-year-old woman heading west, Nassau County Police said.

Bertsch suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition. He was pronounced by a hospital physician, police said Tuesday, July 15.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, as Daily Voice reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Additional details about Bertsch’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE