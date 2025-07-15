Gary Bertsch, of Levittown, was riding a 2019 Aprilia motorcycle northbound on Valley Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13, when he collided with a 2022 Buick SUV driven by a 20-year-old woman heading west, Nassau County Police said.

Bertsch suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition. He was pronounced by a hospital physician, police said Tuesday, July 15.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, as Daily Voice reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Additional details about Bertsch’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Levittown and receive free news updates.