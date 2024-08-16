Duo At Large After 20-Year-Old Robbed At Levittown Residence

A 20-year-old Levittown man said that when he pulled into his driveway just before midnight on Thursday, Aug. 15, he observed the front door of his Kingfisher Road residence ajar, Nassau County Police said.

Prior to exiting his vehicle, two men immediately exited his home and approached him in his car, demanding his Louis Vuitton bag while brandishing a firearm.

The victim complied.

Both subjects then fled the scene on foot northbound on Kingfisher Road. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspects are described as Black, wearing black sweatshirts, black pants, and facemasks. Police say one is about 5-foot-7 and the other around 6-foot tall, and was

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

