Now, after nearly six decades in business, the beloved Italian eatery on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown is preparing to close its doors for good.

Domenico’s will hold its final dinner service on Sunday, June 29, marking the end of a chapter that’s been written with Calabrian recipes, crusty bread, and countless memories.

“There are places that serve food, and then there are places that serve memories,” owner Domenico Belcastro wrote in an emotional farewell post on Instagram. “This restaurant has been more than a destination—it has been the heart of our family’s story.”

Belcastro reflected on everything from birthday parties and communions to plates of pasta pomodoro shared with his daughters. Domenico’s, he wrote, was where “generations connected, where stories were told over specialty plates prepared by ‘the Francos’ or Pasquale,” and where friends and neighbors came together over familiar flavors and warm welcomes.

Founded in 1967, Domenico’s began as a modest pizzeria and slowly grew into a full-service restaurant and event space, serving as “the backdrop to our most treasured moments,” everything from sweet 16s and weddings to communions and bar mitzvahs.

Known for its Old World recipes handed down from Domenico’s grandmother in Calabria, Italy, the restaurant built a loyal following across Levittown, Nassau County, and beyond.

“This wasn’t just where we ate but, it was where we celebrated, where we laughed, and enjoyed the company of true friends and family,” Belcastro said.

Customer favorites over the years included fried zucchini, ravioli, bruschetta, chicken parmigiana, and fried calamari, paired with friendly service and the cozy atmosphere of a true neighborhood institution.

News of the impending closure sparked a flood of tributes from longtime patrons online, including one who called it a “sad day for the Levittown community."

The Belcastros said they hoped to see as many people as possible in the weeks leading up to their last day.

“Though we say goodbye to these doors, the spirit of this place will forever live on in the memories we hold close. Grazie, sempre.”

