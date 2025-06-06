The incident unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, when Nassau County Police pulled over a Maserati for having an obstructed license plate cover in a parking lot on Gardiners Avenue in Levittown.

During the stop, a visibly nervous front-seat passenger got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away, according to police. That man, 47-year-old Dashawn Thompkins, gave officers a fake name and date of birth, police said.

Officers eventually learned that Thompkins was violating two active orders of protection — one from the female driver and one from the other male passenger, according to police.

Thompkins then bolted from the scene but was quickly chased down. He violently resisted arrest, injuring both officers during the struggle, police said. One officer sustained multiple rib fractures and a broken wrist, while the second suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Thompkins is now facing several charges, including two counts of assault, resisting arrest, and false impersonation.

