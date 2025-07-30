Fair 90°

6 Firefighters Injured As 75 Battle Blaze Burning Through Levittown Home: Police

Six firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion after a difficult house fire tore through a Levittown home on Tuesday, July 29, Nassau County police and fire officials announced the following day.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire at Hollyhock Road in Levittown. 

 Photo Credit: John Scalesi
A 911 call alerted authorities at 7:54 p.m. to a fire on Hollyhock Road, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro. When the Levittown Fire Department arrived, the home’s occupants had already self-evacuated, but crews encountered heavy fire conditions.

With the assistance of the East Meadow, Wantagh, Hicksville, and Bellmore fire departments, about 75 firefighters battled the blaze and brought it under control within 45 minutes, Uttaro said in a release.

Due to the excessive heat and humidity, the fire was described as “difficult.” Six firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion at the scene, though all refused medical transport, officials said.

The house suffered extensive damage, and a neighboring home sustained minor damage. The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Arson Bomb Squad investigated, and the fire was deemed not suspicious.

