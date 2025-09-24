One top-prize ticket was sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 23, TAKE 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket, worth $30,269.50, was purchased at ISY Services, located at 12 East Village Green in Levittown.

TAKE 5 players pick numbers from a field of one through 39, with drawings held daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery, which contributed $3.6 billion to state education in fiscal year 2024-2025, remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America.

