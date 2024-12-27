‘Tis The Season for Big Wins: $36K Lottery Ticket Sold In Latham

The lucky winner bought a top-prize Take 5 ticket worth $36,167.50 for the evening drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at a store in the Albany County hamlet of Latham, New York Lottery officials announced.

Officials added that the ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shop at 1218 Troy-Schenectady Rd.

The winning numbers, drawn from a field of one through 39, turned this unsuspecting customer’s Christmas into a festive fortune.

If you want to try your luck, Take 5 drawings happen twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

