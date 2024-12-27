Fog/Mist 18°

SHARE

‘Tis The Season for Big Wins: $36K Lottery Ticket Sold In Latham

One lucky Albany County resident may have just had the merriest Christmas yet, thanks to an over $36,000 winning lottery ticket purchased at a Capital Region store. 

The winning ticket was bought at Stewart's Shops in Latham.&nbsp;

The winning ticket was bought at Stewart's Shops in Latham. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The lucky winner bought a top-prize Take 5 ticket worth $36,167.50 for the evening drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at a store in the Albany County hamlet of Latham, New York Lottery officials announced. 

Officials added that the ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shop at 1218 Troy-Schenectady Rd. 

The winning numbers, drawn from a field of one through 39, turned this unsuspecting customer’s Christmas into a festive fortune. 

If you want to try your luck, Take 5 drawings happen twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Latham and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE