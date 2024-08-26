A Few Clouds 82°

Teen, Others Beat Victims With Baseball Bat For Jordan Sneakers In Latham: Police

A 19-year-old man and four others are accused of beating a father and son with baseball bats to steal their shoes at a Capital Region sports store over the weekend, authorities said. 

Dick’s Sporting Goods, at 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Albany County resident Kyle H. Fowlkes, of Colonie, faces charges of robbery, two counts of assault, and possession of a weapon, Colonie police said. A judge ordered him held on a $10,000 cash bail. 

Officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, at 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham on Saturday, Aug. 24, just before noon to reports of a large fight. They found Fowlkes along with four others attacking two people, authorities said. 

The victims said the group attacked them with baseball bats over the limited-release Nike Air Jordan sneakers they had just bought at the store. The father and son grabbed baseball bats from the shelves to defend themselves, police said. 

The two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Several people witnessed the attack which was also captured on cellphone video and surveillance cameras, police said. 

However, the other suspects remain on the run. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the attack or whereabouts of the other suspects to contact Colonie police at 518-783-2754.

