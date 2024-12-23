Shaker High Schooler's Sudden Death Sparks Outpouring Of Support

A GoFundMe launched following the death of Shaker High School sophomore Parikshith Woody had raised more than $45,100 as of Monday, Dec. 23.

The campaign, launched by Narendar Rodda, remembers Parikshith as a happy and deeply respectful boy.

“Parikshith was a bright and happy kid,” the fundraiser reads. “He was doing great in school and always had a cheerful smile. He was great with his friends and other kids and always respected elders. It was a pleasure to have him around.”

His parents, Shobha and Praveen Woody, are now facing the unimaginable grief of losing their younger son while also grappling with the financial challenges of honoring his memory. The family is hoping to bring Parikshith’s body back to India to perform final rites according to their cherished traditions, an effort estimated to cost around $50,000.

“We are reaching out to our community to offer support and alleviate some of their burdens,” the campaign states. “Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a profound difference.”

A cause of death was not made public. Click here to donate to the Woody family.

