Emergency crews in Latham responded to Watervliet Shaker Road near Florence Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, for a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Colonie Police.

The victim, identified as Gregory Browne of Troy, was pronounced dead at the scene by Colonie EMS personnel.

The driver remained at the scene, was not impaired, and is cooperating fully with the investigation, police said. No criminal charges are expected in connection with the crash.

The Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division is continuing to investigate what factors contributed to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the division at 518-783-2754.

Additional details about Browne's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

