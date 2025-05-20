Nathaniel Drescher, 41, of Latham, was arraigned on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in Albany federal court on Thursday, May 15.

An investigation found that Drescher attempted to “persuade, induce, and entice” a child he believed to be 11 years old to engage in sexual activity, the US Attorney’s Office said.

The charges come more than a decade after Drescher was convicted of trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex in Texas, state records show. Following that conviction, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

“This conduct, as alleged, was especially egregious because the defendant had committed a similar offense before in Texas,” said US Attorney John Sarcone. “With our state and federal law enforcement partners, we will continue to ensure that sex offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent to the law when they commit new crimes.”

Drescher was ordered detained while his case proceeds. If convicted, he could spend between 20 years and life in federal prison.

