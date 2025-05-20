Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

Nathaniel Drescher Indicted For Attempted Coercion Of Minor

A registered child sex offender from the Capital Region, who once served prison time for trying to coerce a minor into sexual activity, is accused of doing the same thing again to an even younger child.

Nathaniel Drescher.

Nathaniel Drescher.

 Photo Credit: NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Nathaniel Drescher, 41, of Latham, was arraigned on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in Albany federal court on Thursday, May 15.

An investigation found that Drescher attempted to “persuade, induce, and entice” a child he believed to be 11 years old to engage in sexual activity, the US Attorney’s Office said.

The charges come more than a decade after Drescher was convicted of trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex in Texas, state records show. Following that conviction, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

“This conduct, as alleged, was especially egregious because the defendant had committed a similar offense before in Texas,” said US Attorney John Sarcone. “With our state and federal law enforcement partners, we will continue to ensure that sex offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent to the law when they commit new crimes.”

Drescher was ordered detained while his case proceeds. If convicted, he could spend between 20 years and life in federal prison.

to follow Daily Voice Latham and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE