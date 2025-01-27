Firefighters in Latham responded to the Metro 7 Diner on Troy-Schenectady Road for an alarm and structure fire at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

At least six agencies, including the Albany International Airport Fire Department, worked to extinguish the flames. There were no reports of injuries.

The restaurant was temporarily closed due to interior fire and water damage, Metro 7 Diner chef and owner Otto Maier said on Facebook.

“We truly appreciate your understanding and support during this time, and we can’t wait to serve you again soon!” he said.

“Most importantly we wanted to take a moment to extend our heartfelt thanks to the brave firefighters who worked tirelessly through the cold night. THANK YOU!!!! We are deeply grateful for your service!!”

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Daily Voice has reached out to the Latham Fire Department for comment.

