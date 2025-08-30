DWI Driver Hits Pedestrian, Leaving Him Critically Injured On I-87: Nysp Latham

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, at the intersection of Aviation Road and the Exit 19 southbound off-ramp from Interstate 87 in Warren County, according to troopers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Brodie C. Gerber of Lake George, exited I-87 and turned east onto Aviation Road, striking a 45-year-old man who was partially in the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian sustained multiple serious injuries, including broken legs. He was first transported to Glens Falls Hospital and later transferred to Albany Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, authorities detailed.

Several witnesses reported seeing the man walking in and out of traffic prior to the crash. EMS crews who responded confirmed those observations, police added.

Troopers administered field sobriety tests to Gerber at the scene, which he failed, resulting in his arrest. A chemical breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .17%. He was additionally evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert, troopers said.

Gerber was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and arraigned in Warren County CAP Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible, police said.

