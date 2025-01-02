Partly Cloudy 41°

Police ID 21-Year-Old Man Nanuet Man Killed In Ulster County Crash

New York State Police have identified a 21-year-old Rockland County man killed in in a single-vehicle crash in Ulster County.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Randolph E. Quintanilla Revolorio, of Nanuet was killed around 6 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, on I-87 southbound near Exit 19 in the town of Ulster, State Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Revolorio was driving a  2008 Honda when it exited the roadway through the right shoulder for unknown reasons and struck a tree. 

Troopers said Revolorio was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact SP Kingston at 845-691-2922.

