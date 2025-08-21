Julie Martin Swarthout, the steady heart behind The Anchorage Restaurant and Marina in Eddyville, died this week following a battle with a rare and aggressive cancer, her daughter Julianne shared on Facebook Thursday, Aug. 21.

“Today, my heart is broken as I share that we’ve lost an incredible soul,” she wrote. “She was loved by everyone who knew her because she had the biggest heart and always put others before herself.”

Julianne attributed her care for others, and even her cooking ability, to her mom. “Those lessons and memories will stay with me forever.”

“Her laughter, her love, and her warmth will never be forgotten,” she continued. “Her spirit will always be here at The Anchorage, in every corner, every memory, and every story shared.”

News of Swarthout’s death sparked hundreds of comments on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We lost a great one,” wrote Jason Bover.

“Your mother was an amazing lady that always had a kind word and smile for anyone,” Kevin Richard said. “She supported her community in any way she could. We have truly lost an angel.”

“She was suffering yet was still comforting others,” added Karen DeMelo. “I will forever remember her with love.”

A GoFundMe created by Julianne shared the difficulties of caring for Swarthout in her final days while also managing the family business. The fundraiser is helping to cover funeral expenses and unexpected costs.

“No one is ever truly prepared for something like this, and your support — whether through a donation or by sharing this page — would mean more to us than words can say,” Julianne wrote.

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

The Anchorage, located at 182 Canal Street on Rondout Creek, has been family-owned and operated since Jim and Ginger Martin opened it in 1955.

Known for its homemade soups, sauces, and hand-breaded meats and fish, the restaurant has remained a staple on the waterfront for decades, offering both dining and marina services.

Swarthout’s family has requested that everyone attending her funeral wear purple, her favorite color.

