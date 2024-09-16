Lake Katrine Woman Admits Her Part In Death Of Boyfriend's 14-Year-Old Daughter

Ulster County resident Kristin Delsanto, age 29, of Lake Katrine, admitted to the crime on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the death of Collin Schlegel’s biological daughter, said Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji.

According to the DA's Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, the Town of Ulster Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive 14-year-old girl.

Despite all attempted life-saving measures by responding officers, the child was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA's Office said.

During a year-long investigation conducted by the Ulster Police Department, detectives found that both Schlegel and Delsanto were aware of and contributed to the child’s consumption of drugs and alcohol, with Delsanto going with the child to obtain and consume her last quantity of illegal narcotics, all of which caused her death, Nneji said.

The district attorney's office said the indictment resulted from the unwavering dedication of the Detective Division of the Town of Ulster Police Department, especially Det. Sgt. Cheryl Benjamin who persisted in solving a case that presented significant challenges.

The New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said, “This case is a heartbreaker. Illegal drug use and abuse by adults are obviously not okay, and we all know the toll on our community, but the abuse of a child by giving her such poison that kills her, especially by the hands entrusted with her care and wellbeing, is unforgivable and will be held to account.”

The girl’s father also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Both face 3 ½ to 15 years in state prison when sentenced in October.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kingston and receive free news updates.