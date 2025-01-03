Kingston Man, 77, Hit And Killed While Crossing Busy Roadway

Gary White, of Kingston, was hit by a 2012 GMC Terrain driven by a 20-year-old KIngston resident while crossing Broadway from the corner of Orchard Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, said Lt. P.R. Buono, of the Kingston Police.

Buono said White's death was a result of injuries sustained from the crash. He died several hours later at Westchester Medical Center in Vallaha.

Buono said the GMC driver was alone during the crash and remained at the scene. She is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation continues; anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 845-331-6404 or Det. Jason Charest at jcharest@kingston-ny.gov or 845-943-5740.

